12.9 C
Athens
March 5, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Γιαννακοπούλου για μη κρατικά ΑΕΙ: Η «κρεμ…

Φοιτητικό στεγαστικό επίδομα: Τι αναφέρει το κείμενο…

Πηγές ΝΔ για Κασσελάκη: Με νόμο του…

Απάντηση Κασσελάκη για την έρευνα σε εταιρεία…

ΥΠΕΞ για Μπελέρη: Η σημερινή καταδικαστική απόφαση…

Property: Until 8 March the deadline for…

Working pensioners: 27,000 declared their employment on…

Ανακοίνωση από το Μπάκιγχαμ: Ο Κάρολος δεν…

Πιερρακάκης: Στέρεο συνταγματικό βήμα το νομοσχέδιο για…

Ανδρουλάκης: Κομματική πειθαρχία μετά τον καβγά με…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Working pensioners: 27,000 declared their employment on the platform in one week

A total of 27,000 working pensioners declared their employment on the online platform within one week and can now receive 100% of their pension, said Labour and Social Security Minister Domna Michailidou in an interview with SKAI TV station.

She said the goal is twofold: on the one hand, pensioners should receive their pension and on the other hand, those who work should declare it.

Michailidou recalled that pensioners who work receive 100% of their pension, not 70%, as was previously the case, while a 10% resource is deducted from their salary.

According to the ministry’s calculations, a working pensioner earns between 190 and 300 euros per month.

At the same time, the Labour Minister estimated that the number of working pensioners will exceed 36,000, which was, before the operation of the electronic platform. On triennials, Michailidou made it clear that the employer is obliged to pay them.

See Also:

The drilling rig sets to work on the deposits of Crete

Regarding inspections, the Labour Minister stressed that the Labour Inspectorate carried out 60,000 inspections in 2023 and underlined that the aim is, with the implementation of the Digital Labour Card, scheduled inspections and the employee’s own complaints, to achieve labour peace and protect the rights of workers.

Regarding the maternity allowance, Michailidou noted that, at the end of the month (March 2024), the platform for the maternity allowance will be opened, to which self-employed women and farmers are now entitled.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Property: Until 8 March the deadline for E9 / ENFIA declarations

admin

Mitsotakis at the supermarket in Lenorman: “The battle against inflation is an ongoing battle”

admin

Greece: Population declines, consumers increase (graphs)

admin

Car sales on a steady upward trend

admin

Eurostat: 3.2% inflation in Greece in February – 2.6% in the Eurozone

admin

Kostas Skrekas: 3,900 products with price reductions following government measures

admin

Eurostat: 67% increase in the price of olive oil in Greece in one year

admin

Bitcoin rally in a few hours – Touched $57,000, expected to approach the all-time high of $69,000

admin

Steve Jobs adopted a no “bozos” policy – Here are his 3 best management tips

admin

The drilling rig sets to work on the deposits of Crete

admin

Golden Visa: The new prices to open the real estate market

admin

Reuters: Argentina markets double down on Milei as investors “start to believe” – Analysis

admin