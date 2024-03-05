Working pensioners: 27,000 declared their employment on the platform in one week

A total of 27,000 working pensioners declared their employment on the online platform within one week and can now receive 100% of their pension, said Labour and Social Security Minister Domna Michailidou in an interview with SKAI TV station.

She said the goal is twofold: on the one hand, pensioners should receive their pension and on the other hand, those who work should declare it.

Michailidou recalled that pensioners who work receive 100% of their pension, not 70%, as was previously the case, while a 10% resource is deducted from their salary.

According to the ministry’s calculations, a working pensioner earns between 190 and 300 euros per month.

At the same time, the Labour Minister estimated that the number of working pensioners will exceed 36,000, which was, before the operation of the electronic platform. On triennials, Michailidou made it clear that the employer is obliged to pay them.

See Also:

The drilling rig sets to work on the deposits of Crete

Regarding inspections, the Labour Minister stressed that the Labour Inspectorate carried out 60,000 inspections in 2023 and underlined that the aim is, with the implementation of the Digital Labour Card, scheduled inspections and the employee’s own complaints, to achieve labour peace and protect the rights of workers.

Regarding the maternity allowance, Michailidou noted that, at the end of the month (March 2024), the platform for the maternity allowance will be opened, to which self-employed women and farmers are now entitled.