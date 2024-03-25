Mitsotakis at the Economic Club of Canada: Greece is an attractive country for investments (video)

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participated at the Economic Club of Canada business forum in Toronto, discussing with entrepreneur Nik Nanos the opportunities opening up for investments in Greece.

The Prime Minister, responding to a relevant question, referred to the difficult economic situation of the country when he took office, but emphasized that “we found a way to move forward”, and now “our country has shown the greatest improvement in the economic environment. Those who come to Greece to invest prove that our country is attractive. This used to be difficult. And we must take advantage of this step”.

“It wasn’t a walk in the park. There were quite a few obstacles. But I have a very good team, and we had an absolute majority in Parliament that helped the situation. Look at the European political environment right now. Governments don’t have very strong mandates. We don’t have a minority government”, he said. “The most important moment was our second re-election, where the Greek people gave us the majority, and there I felt that I achieved the greatest and most critical victory because I felt that I convinced the citizens to trust us”, he added.

“The economy is growing and will continue to grow at a good pace. We are investing in a strong microeconomy and a stable macroeconomy. The deficit is decreasing at a very fast pace, and we have nothing to do with what went wrong ten years ago. We left those behind, and we have a stable economy with sectors in which we lead, such as tourism, which attracts investments. We are leaders in the market in renewable energy sources and other sectors. In Southeastern Europe, we are a technology hub”, he stated.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis also mentioned -al vote, saying: “For the first time in these elections, you can vote by postal vote. We have created electoral centers in embassies where there is a Greek diaspora. Now we are taking a step further so that you can be given the opportunity to vote. It is a trial period. The European elections are a test to see how this will work in national elections”.

A meeting with entrepreneurs and a meal in honor of the Prime Minister followed.