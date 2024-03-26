Greek Shipowners: Global dominance in tankers and LNG

Greek shipowners dominate globally in both tankers and LNG carriers in energy transportation.

While China has more tankers, the Greek fleet has the highest value at $69.5 billion, surpassing the Red Dragon’s fleet by $22.1 billion.

According to the annual survey conducted by Xclusiv Shipbrokers, Greek orders for tankers increased significantly in 2023, with 123 orders, accounting for 34% of the total orders placed in 2023.

This is almost triple the number of tanker orders placed in 2022.

The main focus was on the Aframax/LR2 sector, with 51 orders, followed by Suezmax and Panamax/LR1, with 36 and 14 orders, respectively.

According to the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee of London, based on data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of March 2024, Greek shipowners have ordered the construction of 112 tankers with a total capacity of 15.278 million tons, while the global order book for this type of vessel includes 239 contracts with a capacity of 35.3 million dwt.

Greek-owned shipping companies control 30% of the global tanker fleet, reflecting their significant presence and influence in the industry.