The myAADEapp is now fully available for mobile devices

Furthermore, through the application, users can change the IBAN of their bank account for tax refunds and access their appointments, requests sent to AADE, and messages received. Finally, in the myWallet section, users can soon download and store useful documents such as certificates and tax assessments, while receiving personalized updates on matters concerning them.

Last week, the Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), George Pitsilis, presented the capabilities of the new myAADEapp, which was initially available for Apple devices.

Individuals have the ability to view all their tax obligations on their mobile screen through a single application, receive notifications for payment deadlines, and pay taxes and installment arrangements via IRIS or card.

The new application will initially include:

1. Payment of debts via IRIS or card. 2. Requests and appointments made by taxpayers. 3. Messages and notifications. Users will receive notifications such as installment payment reminders or tax notifications. In a future upgrade, users will receive mobile notifications through the application two or three days before payment deadlines. 4. Contact information, IBAN: Citizens can enter or change their IBAN through the application. 5. MyWallet: Documents such as tax updates, registry details, and road tax will be available for download and storage.

Tax payments through the application are processed either through the IRIS system or by card and are instantly visible to AADE. Additionally, the application provides a link to the “apodixi” application for submitting reports of invalid receipts.

Access to the application is secured with TaxisNet codes, which are stored for subsequent user verification via Face ID or fingerprint, eliminating the need to enter TaxisNet codes each time a user logs in. Similarly, the card numbers chosen by the taxpayer for payment are stored (excluding the three-digit security code). The codes are stored in a system developed by DIAS – Interbank Systems, offering the same security as Greek bank applications.

For more information, questions, and technical support regarding the “myAADEapp” application, citizens can contact the Taxpayer Service Center (KEF) at telephone number: 213 162 1000.