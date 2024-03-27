Fuel prices: The unleaded is…on fire! – How high will the prices go by Easter?

The price of unleaded gasoline remains high, approaching or even surpassing 2 euros per liter in some areas. According to gas station owners, the price of unleaded gasoline is expected to exceed even 2 euros during Easter.

Unleaded gasoline has reached over 2 euros even in the center of Athens. In a report by SKAI, the price of unleaded gasoline at a gas station on Alexandras Avenue this morning was 2.043 euros.

Mr. Nikos Papageorgiou, president of fuel station owners in Attica, speaking to MEGA about the increase in fuel prices, had stated:

“As for liquid fuels, there has been an increase in the last 10 days, which, however, arises from the two wars that are active, and as we have said, we will not see cheap fuels again as long as the war in Ukraine continues because Russia is the flagship in mineral fuels that come to Europe,” he initially said.

“The Ministry, by imposing a cap, has a clear policy. Consumers are - from obscene profits. The barrel is at $80 at the moment. It is a ‘pinched’ price. It is not the fault of the gas station owners in Greece and Europe. Compared to other European countries, the price in Greece is clearly higher,” Mr. Papageorgiou continued.