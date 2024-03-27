Taxation: Email to taxpayers with the form ready for submission

Approximately 900,000 -s are planned to be sent this year by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) to individuals who will find their tax returns ready for submission. Moreover, if desired, the tax authority will submit them on behalf of the taxpayer before the deadline to avoid fines for late submission.

Upon submission of the tax return, the tax will be automatically cleared, the tax clearance will be posted on the taxpayer’s account on the myAADE platform, and the taxpayer will be notified via -. The prerequisites for submitting the declaration by AADE itself will be:

– The declaration must already be posted on the taxpayer’s account on the AADE platform (myAADE) and pre-filled by the Independent Authority with the minimum required information.

– The taxpayer has not accessed the electronic application of the myAADE platform to submit it themselves until shortly before the submission deadline.

What will taxpayers do? If they have no other income: