24.1 C
Athens
March 29, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Αυγέρη στον ΣΚΑΪ: Εγκαλώ τον κ. Καραμανλή…

Καραμανλής στον ΣΚΑΪ: Είμαι στη διάθεση των…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Οι πρώτοι υποψήφιοι για τις προκριματικές…

Εκρέμ Ιμάμογλου: Στην πρώτη μας συνάντηση ο…

Sam Bankman-Fried: Former cryptocurrency mogul sentenced to…

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Δείτε live την ανακοίνωσή του…

Στέφανος Κασσελάκης: Ορκίστηκε στη Θήβα, παίρνει άδεια…

Στα 830 ευρώ ο κατώτατος μισθός –…

Νέα αύξηση του κατώτατου μισθού στα 830…

Σταϊκούρας: Η επένδυση στην κατασκευή έργων υποδομής…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Sam Bankman-Fried: Former cryptocurrency mogul sentenced to 25 years in prison

Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for orchestrating the $8 billion fraud that led to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

He was the CEO of FTX, which suddenly went bankrupt in November 2022 – leaving millions of users freezing their accounts and unable to make withdrawals.

After the sentence was read out in court, the judge asked Bankman-Fried if he would like the terms read to him.

The 32-year-old simply replied “no thanks”.

The prison sentence is not the maximum the prosecutors had asked for (they were pushing for up to 50 years), but it is certainly not what Bankman-Fried’s legal team, which had suggested five to 6.5 years, had hoped for.

See Also:

Ministry of Education: New penalty system for students regarding mobile phones in schools

Sam Bankman-Fried said Thursday that FTX’s clients “could have been repaid.

There were enough assets.” He has made a similar argument in court filings leading up to the trial that the bankrupt exchange had enough cryptocurrencies that it could have repaid its account holders, who lost nearly $8 billion when it closed.

Earlier in the hearing, the judge rejected that argument, saying that Bankman-Fried was still committing fraud by using his customers’ assets for his own purposes.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Viva Wallet – JP: The first trial on May 13 – London judges scrutinize the issue of valuation

admin

Tax Bill: Tax authorities to conduct checks via email and SMS – Stricter fines for tax evaders

admin

Taxation: Email to taxpayers with the form ready for submission

admin

Fuel prices: The unleaded is…on fire! – How high will the prices go by Easter?

admin

New York Stock Exchange: The price of cocoa exceeded 10,000 dollars per ton

admin

Bank of Greece: 16% increase in tourist traffic in January 2024

admin

The government announces on Wednesday a new minimum wage of €830

admin

The myAADEapp is now fully available for mobile devices

admin

Greek Shipowners: Global dominance in tankers and LNG

admin

Mitsotakis at the Economic Club of Canada: Greece is an attractive country for investments (video)

admin

Tax & VAT on cryptocurrency transactions

admin

Economist: Greece rises 28 places in business environment and shows the biggest improvement among 82 countries

admin