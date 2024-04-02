US Elections: John Polson is going for Trump’s Secretary of the Treasury – His Greek connections

John Polson, a wealthy investor known for his involvement in Greek investments, including major holdings in Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank, and EYDAP, has been suggested by Donald Trump as a potential candidate for the next Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, pending Trump’s victory in the November presidential elections. This announcement raises important questions about Trump’s proposal, the potential impact of having someone with deep knowledge of the Greek market leading the US economy, and the alignment of interests between Polson’s profit-driven approach and the responsibilities of a high-level government position.

Trump’s public endorsement of Polson during the Republican primaries in New Hampshire, coupled with recent reports from reputable sources like the Financial Times and -, indicating serious consideration for the role, underscores Trump’s preference for Polson. This aligns with Trump’s previous appointments of successful entrepreneurs to key government positions and his MAGA doctrine, aimed at protecting American interests.

Polson’s significant investments in Greece, especially during challenging economic times, have implications for both American and Greek stakeholders across various sectors. His success in Greek investments, despite initial setbacks, highlights his potential impact on both economies.

However, Polson’s potential appointment comes with ethical considerations, requiring him to disclose and potentially withdraw from certain investment activities to secure approval from legislative bodies. Similar steps were taken by Wilbur Ross in 2016 before assuming the role of Secretary of Commerce.

Despite his qualifications, Polson faces competition from other contenders eyeing the same position, such as Robert Lighthizer, Jeff Yass, and Scott Bessent. Additionally, unresolved legal disputes, including a contentious divorce case and ongoing lawsuits, could complicate his path to confirmation.

In summary, while Polson’s nomination holds promise for both Greek and American economies, it also presents challenges and uncertainties that must be addressed before assuming such a significant role in the US government.