Greek shipowners have given $70 billion for 1,500 constructions in Chinese shipyards

From April 16th to 17th, Greece will host the 9th “Our Ocean” conference, a significant event for global maritime affairs aimed at exchanging knowledge and fostering cooperation. Our Ocean 2024 will focus on topics such as the green transformation of oceans, ecological environment, and sustainable development.

In light of this event, Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng commented on the Greece-China relations, which began from the sea has now extend beyond it.

“The Chinese government highly appreciates Greece as the host country of this conference and will send a delegation to participate in Our Ocean 2024, led by Sun Shuxian, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Director of the State Oceanic Administration. During the conference, China will also organise a parallel event titled ‘Cultivation of Blue Citizens, Promotion of Blue Collaboration, and Taking Action for a Healthy Ocean,’ ” were his initial words.

Unveiling for the Bank of Greece annual report – The accolades and Stournaras’ “warning bells”

As he emphasised, “China and Greece are ancient maritime nations adjacent to the sea, both with long histories of maritime culture. China is a significant shipbuilding country and a country of import and export of goods, while Greece is the world’s leading maritime nation. Our two countries have a high degree of complementary in maritime transportation, shipbuilding industry, port operations, and other areas, making maritime cooperation an important bond for enhancing China-Greece relations.”

Exchanges and cooperation in the shipping sector between China and Greece are deepening, the ambassador stated.

“Since 2000, Greek shipowners have purchased and ordered more than 1,500 ships from Chinese shipbuilding companies, with a total value exceeding $70 billion. Just last year, Greek shipowners ordered 162 new ships from China, accounting for approximately 61% of their total orders for new ships for the year. Additionally, over 50% of the energy and oil imported by China is transported by Greek fleets…”

 

