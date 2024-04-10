Praise from Gentiloni for the Greek economy – Mitsotakis: We continue reforms at a fast pace

The EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, praised the Greek economy during the on-camera dialogue he had with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at their meeting at the Maximos Mansion on Wednesday. The Italian politician noted, “The scenario for Greece is different. We have an average growth rate in Europe at around 0%, while in Greece, you have an average growth rate of 2% and something, which makes the difference.”

Mr. Gentiloni, who is in Greece to participate in the Delphi Economic Forum, also emphasized the increase in investments in Greece, particularly in strategic sectors such as research, development, and education, stating that “how Greece increases exports is also a very important message.”