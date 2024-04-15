Iran’s Attack on Israel: The interception of the Iranian missiles & drones cost Israel approximately $1.35 billion

Israeli media reported on Sunday that the interception of dozens of Iranian missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles by Israel during the night cost Tel Aviv up to 5 billion shekels (approximately 1.35 billion dollars).

Specifically, the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth cited former economic advisor to the chief of the Israeli military, Brigadier General Ram Aminach, who stated that “the cost of defense last night is estimated between 4-5 billion shekels (1.08-1.35 billion dollars).”

“I am only talking about interception of what the Iranians launched and not about injuries which were marginal this time,” he added.

“Only one ‘Arrow’ missile used to intercept an Iranian ballistic missile costs 3.5 million dollars, in addition to the expenses of the aircraft involved in intercepting the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles,” Aminach continued.

According to the Israeli military’s briefing, Iran launched 170 drones, all of which were downed outside of Israel, 30 cruise missiles with 25 being intercepted, while none breached Israeli airspace, and 120 ballistic missiles, some of which penetrated IDF’s air defense.