IMF predicts Greece to grow at a faster pace than the Eurozone over the next two years

Greece is expected to continue growing at a higher rate than the Eurozone over the next two years, despite the adverse international environment, according to IMF forecasts.

At the same time, unemployment is expected to continue decreasing, and inflation gradually returning to the target of 2%.

Specifically, compared to the October 2023 projections, the IMF’s forecast for 2% growth in Greece in 2024 remains unchanged (the sixth highest in the Eurozone), despite a significant downward revision for the entire Eurozone (0.8% compared to the previously projected 1.2% in October).

In 2025, Greece is forecasted to achieve a higher growth rate than the Eurozone average (1.9% compared to 1.5%).

The IMF also predicts a reduction in inflation both in Greece and the Eurozone for 2024 and 2025, with inflation expected to return very close to the 2% target during these years.

Finally, Greece is expected to continue its unemployment rate decline this year and next (9.4% and 8.7% respectively), approaching even closer to the European average (6.6% and 6.4% in the next two years).

Moreover, further improvement in the country’s current account balance is projected for the next two years.