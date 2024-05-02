23.2 C
Greek News

AADE: Monthly fees have started in myCAR for the removal of vehicle immobility

Owners of vehicles, cars, or motorcycles for private use now have the option to lift the immobilisation of their vehicles by paying the proportional road tax fees.

Specifically, through the digital portal myAADE and following the sequence: Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > myCAR, interested parties can pay the monthly proportion (1/12) of the annual road tax fees for the months they choose to put their vehicles into circulation. Upon payment, the immobilisation of the vehicle ceases.

Regarding this issue, AADE clarifies that:

• The minimum period for lifting immobilisation is considered to be a whole month. Therefore, even in cases where the lifting concerns a period shorter than a month, an amount equal to 1/12 of the annual road tax fees is paid.
• Those who have deposited their vehicle plates must submit a request for immobilisation lifting to the competent Tax Office to retrieve them.
• When the period for which the fees have been paid expires, the vehicle must be immobilised again. Otherwise, a fine equal to double the annual road tax fees is imposed, reduced by double the proportional fees already paid.

