Tax officials with scanners will locate illegal drivers – Fines up to €10,000

Tax officials will soon use special software on tablets to scan vehicle license plates, checking for insurance, road tax payment, and potential immobilization. The software is to be in effect as of September and will facilitate checks at key points using electronic cross-references. Fines up to €10,000 will be levied on vehicles found to be in breach, with recurrent offenses leading to license revocation for up to three years. The system aims to enforce compliance digitally, issuing fines via - and through taxis. A draft law proposes strict penalties for vehicles found in violation, automatically lifting immobilization and imposing fines of €10,000, with triple penalties for repeat offenses and potential license revocation for three years.

In addition to the initial focus on about 100,000 immobilized vehicles annually, digital scanning will uncover further violations like uninsured vehicles and those lacking inspection. Penalties for uninsured vehicles range from €250 to €1,000 depending on the vehicle type. Unpaid road taxes will incur double the overdue amount. A mobile app will facilitate enforcement, while the Independent Authority for Public Revenue’s plan includes a monitoring system for commercial vehicles and cargo containers at entry points. This system, employing technology like cameras and automatic recognition, will operate at approximately 30 border points and ports.