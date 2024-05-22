Property market: Holiday home prices continue to rise – Which areas are most popular

Holiday Home Prices Rise in Greece in Early 2024

In the first months of 2024, the average asking prices for holiday homes in Greece’s popular regions have generally increased, according to Spitogatos’ price index (SPI).

Country Houses Near Athens

Areas near Athens are popular for holiday homes due to their easy accessibility for capital residents. The highest average asking prices in early 2024 were in Spetses, Saronida, Poros, Anavyssos, Rafina, and Aegina. In contrast, Marathon, Artemis, Kalamos, and Eretria in Evia were among the most affordable. The largest price increases compared to early 2023 were in Anavyssos (16.7%), Saronida (16.4%), Artemisa (17.0%), and Aegina (13.8%).

Holiday Homes in Mainland Greece

In mainland Greece, Eastern Mani, Sithonia and Kassandra in Chalkidiki, Sivota, and Methoni in Messinia had the highest average asking prices. The most economical areas included Akrata, Agria, and Milies in Magnesia, and Zaharo in Ilia. Significant price increases were noted in East Mani (54.4%), Zagora Pelion (43.3%), and Nafpaktos (28.0%).

Domestic and International Demand

Domestic demand for homes for sale decreased by 4.2% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, while international demand increased by 11.8%.

The most popular areas for Greek buyers were the Suburbs of Thessaloniki, the center of Athens, and the South and North Suburbs of Athens. In Thessaloniki’s suburbs, Greeks preferred apartments, detached houses, and maisonettes. In central Athens and the Southern Suburbs, apartments, detached houses, and studios were most popular. In the Northern Suburbs, buyers were interested in detached houses, apartments, and maisonettes.