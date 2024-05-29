dypa:-problem-paying-maternity-benefits-to-self-employed-women

Self-employed mothers newly eligible for the special maternity protection benefit of 830 euros are experiencing delays in payment due to issues with the electronic platform. Although applications are being submitted as usual, the payment process remains incomplete, leading to numerous complaints received by DYPA.

See Also

Egypt: Doctors attempted surgery on a head tumor 4,500 years ago marking the dawn of modern medicine

The Federation of OAED Employees indicates that the problem also affects parental leave.DYPA’s administration has identified the issue related to the calculation of self-employed individuals’ insurance contributions. The contractor company has been notified, and it is expected that the problem will be resolved by the end of the week.

The Workers’ Federation highlights the lack of comprehensive support for information systems and underscores that DYPA employees are bearing the brunt of criticism despite not being responsible for the issue.