Bankruptcy from FTI: 7,500 tourists in Greece and €1.8 million in debts to 300 hotels from last year

The mechanism of the Ministry of Tourism is on full alert following the developments that emerged today from the bankruptcy filing of the international tour operator from Germany, FTI, as the main concern is the safe return of foreign travelers who are in Greece and have come with the German tour operator.

Already the EOT office in Germany is in continuous meetings, while in Athens the Ministry of Tourism and the responsible minister Olga Kefalogianni is on an open line with all parties involved.

It is typical that 7,500 foreign visitors are estimated to be in Greece at the moment and have come to our country through the international travel organiser from Germany FTI, which earlier today filed for bankruptcy.

According to reliable information, the 7,500 visitors who have come to Greece to date will return to their place of residence when they have finished their planned holidays. What is certain is that under no circumstances will their holidays be disrupted by the bankruptcy petition of the international tour operator, and this is what is being stressed by the parties involved.

In fact, the hoteliers of the country hosting them in Greece will take care of their transportation to Greek airports at their own expense.

At the same time, without financial loss will be the present development for hoteliers who cooperate with FTI, since as it has become known, these hotels have been prepaid for the arrivals of FTI customers so far.

Besides, it was suspected from last year the Greek professionals of the industry, that something was not going well with this travel operator. However, there are about 300 hotels in Greece, to which FTI owes a total of about EUR 1.8 million from last year.