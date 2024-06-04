getaway-to-athens-&-sounio-for-casey-affleck-and-keily-cowan:-their-selected-accommodations

Casey Affleck, the acclaimed actor and director – and brother of Ben Affleck – has been established for years in the film industry, building an impressive career with roles in independent films as well as major blockbusters. He gained widespread recognition for his performance in the film “Manchester by the Sea” (2016), which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Affleck is also known for his roles in the films “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), and “A Ghost Story” (2017).

The 48-year-old actor, together with his partner and actress Caylee Cowan, temporarily left the spotlight, embarking on a trip to our country, with its timeless charm and natural beauty. Their journey included a stay at the Dolli Hotel in Athens and Cape Sounio, two of Greece’s most luxurious destinations, each offering a unique blend of elegance, comfort, and stunning landscapes. Cowan continued to post on Instagram with photos and stories showing her enjoying swims in the pool of the Dolli Hotel.

Throughout their visit, the loving couple immersed themselves in the serene beauty of Greece. From the bustling streets of Athens to the tranquil shores of Cape Sounio, they experienced the diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the country. Whether exploring the cultural heritage, enjoying gourmet meals at hotel restaurants, or simply biking and relaxing by the sea, the Greek getaway of the couple was a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.

Embracing the serene landscape of Greece In the heart of Athens, The Dolli is a boutique hotel that perfectly combines modern luxury with historical charm. Housed in a neoclassical building, this hotel offers guests a captivating experience in the vibrant culture and ancient heritage of the city. The location of The Dolli is ideal for exploring Athens’ most famous landmarks, such as the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the bustling area of Plaka.

Affleck and Cowan enjoyed the sophisticated atmosphere of Dolli, which features tastefully decorated rooms with modern furnishings, high ceilings, and large windows offering impressive city views. The terrace on the top floor, one of the hotel’s main highlights, provides a panoramic view of the Acropolis, making it the ideal spot for the couple to relax and appreciate the beauty of Athens. The personalized service at Dolli and attention to detail ensured that their stay was both comfortable and unforgettable.

Cape Sounio: A Coastal Retreat

After their urban adventure in Athens, Affleck and Cowan retreated to Cape Sounio, a stunning resort located on the Athenian Riviera. Nestled in lush surroundings with views of the Aegean Sea, Cape Sounio offers a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. This luxurious resort is renowned for its impeccable service, beautiful environment, and proximity to the ancient Temple of Poseidon. The accommodations at Cape Sounio are designed to provide maximum comfort and privacy. The couple stayed in one of the resort’s elegant bungalows, featuring private terraces with breathtaking sea views. The infinity pool and private beach at the resort allowed them to relax and enjoy the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean.