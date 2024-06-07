v-group-of-companies:-most-sustainable-company-in-greece-2024

On Thursday, May 30, the QualityNet Foundation announced for the 7th consecutive year the Sustainable Development Index “The ESG Index in Greece,” through which “The 50 Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2024” were determined.

Among these top companies, which are models of sustainable development, is the V Group of Companies.

Inclusion in the list of “The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece” represents the highest distinction in sustainable development in Greece.

The list is formed based on the evaluation of organisations’ performances against ESG (Environment-Society-Governance) criteria, offering a holistic approach to addressing issues of sustainable development and responsible operations.

With this distinction, the V Group of Companies reaffirms its strong commitment to sustainable development, environmental responsibility, and social responsibility.

As one of the 50 leading companies, the V Group of Companies continues to shape the Business Charter of Sustainable Development in Greece, coming from one of the 13 different economic sectors represented in the list.

The evaluation and inclusion in the list are based on specific criteria and performances, such as:

Environmental Responsibility: The Group adopts practices and policies that reduce its environmental footprint, investing in green technologies and renewable energy sources.

Social Contribution: It operates with social sensitivity, supporting local communities, offering educational and cultural opportunities, and enhancing social cohesion.

Governance: It follows high standards of transparency and ethics in its business practices, ensuring integrity and accountability in all its operations.

The recognition of the V Group of Companies as one of the most sustainable companies in Greece reflects its continuous effort to promote sustainable development and responsible entrepreneurship.

By being included in the “The 50 Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2024” list, the company practically demonstrates its commitment to contributing to the creation of a better and more sustainable future for all.