February 27, 2020
iPhone XR sold 46.3 million units in 2019

The iPhone XR was the must-have phone of 2019, according to a report from Omida Technology. The market research provider released data on Tuesday that said Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XR smartphones last year. This figure is double 2018’s 23.1 million units, according to the data. Apple’s iPhone 11, the tech giant’s cheapest phone at $699, took second place in the report with 37.3 million units sold.

“Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running,” Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia, said in the report.

After the phone debuted in October 2018, it outsold top handset models like the Samsung A10, Oppo A9, Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei P30 the following year.

source cnet.com

