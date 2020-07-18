29.6 C
Athens
July 18, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Edogan forcing commercial banks to raise their…

Λιβύη : Βερολίνο, Ρώμη και Παρίσι απειλούν…

Ρωσία: Σύλληψη τοπικού κυβερνήτη ανάβει φωτιές στο…

Αυστραλία: Σοκ με τον βιασμό 5χρονου από…

Γερμανία, Γαλλία, Ιταλία απειλούν με κυρώσεις την…

«Κραυγή αγωνίας» από Κόντε: Βρισκόμαστε σε τέλμα…

Σύνοδος Κορυφής: Πυρετώδεις διαβουλεύσεις, αλλά ισχνή η…

Θρήνος στο καλλιτεχνικό πατινάζ: Νεκρή 20χρονη παγκόσμια…

Κοροναϊός: Παγκόσμιο καμπανάκι για την χρήση μάσκας…

Πριγκίπισσα Βεατρίκη και Εντοάρντο Μαπέλι Μότζι: Ο…

Image default
Greek News

Edogan forcing commercial banks to raise their foreign currency in the Turkish central bank

Turkey has said it is raising the rate of foreign exchange holdings by commercial banks at the country’s central bank, a move that is expected to boost the country’s reserves by about $ 9.2 billion.

The monetary authority said that the so-called reserve requirement ratios increased by 300 basis points for all foreign currency deposits regardless of their maturity.

The change will force commercial banks to “park” more of their foreign currency deposits with the monetary authority, increasing the reserves of the central bank. The central bank justified the announcement as part of a normalisation policy after providing additional hard currency to financial markets in March to mitigate the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The level of central bank reserves has been a concern for some Turkish analysts since last year, when authorities began forcing commercial banks to lend foreign currency to the state through swaps.

Burned $ 15 billion since the New Year

However, the nation’s gross reserves fell from more than $ 105 billion at the beginning of the year to just over $ 90 billion last week, according to the latest official figures.

In addition, Turkey’s state-owned commercial banks sold dollars to support the lira, which has lost about 13% of its value this year.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Oil prices continue to plummet amid coronavirus crisis

admin

Annual data from Turkey’s top statistics authority show increasingly strained economy

admin

Mitsotakis at SETE Assembly: We will not hesitate to take support measures in July

admin

Coronavirus measures: Tax payment suspended , 800€ per employee, layoffs are prohibited

admin

EU order for Apple to pay €13bn tax bill to Ireland “defies reality and common sense”

admin

PM Mitsotakis at Hellinikon: More than 80,000 jobs to be created

admin

Greek retailers stretch Black Friday into a week-long affair

admin

German Carmakers to Profit Most From Trade Truce with US (infographic)

admin

Greek growth-rates revised upwards

admin

PM Mitsotakis joins eight fellow leaders urging EU for “coronabond” issue to deal with pandemic fallout

admin

Greece has the highest VAT rates in the Eurozone, study finds

admin

Growth in Greece slightly better for 2020 at 2.3%, EC Autumn report forcecasts

admin

PM Mitsotakis greets European Investment Bank VP McDowell with a fist bump (photos)

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces €3.5 billion support measures for economy

admin

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

admin

Greek government plans to inject a total of 10bn euros into economy amid coronavirus pandemic

admin

How long are Europeans predicted to work in their lifetime? (infographic)

admin

“M Macedonia the GReat” the new trademark logo for Macedonian products (photos)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign