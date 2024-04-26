21.1 C
Greek News

‘Tourism for All’ – The beneficiaries of the programme have been drawn

The selection process for the beneficiaries of the “Tourism for All 2024” programme has been completed and the results of the relevant draw are announced today.

The aim of the programme is to directly stimulate domestic tourism towards a balanced distribution of visitors in all regions and throughout the year.

Those beneficiaries who have been drawn will be issued with an intangible digital debit card, which they can use to stay in any tourist accommodation in the country they choose without any bureaucratic procedure.

The winners will be informed via sms and - according to the details they provided when they submitted their application, while the results of the draw and the provisional and final list of beneficiaries are also accessible through the programme platform and the ministry’s website.

It is recalled that according to the platform data, 972,893 applications were submitted which proves the huge interest in the programme.

You can also see if you have been drawn into the program by logging in, with TaxisNet codes, to the program application.

The subsidies are broken down as follows:

-Winners with a basic aid amount of € 200: 78.12%.
-recipients of the basic aid amount of € 300: 18.77%.
-Persons with a disability of 67% or more with an increased amount of € 400: 3.11%.

The total number of beneficiaries drawn according to the available budget is 107,204 beneficiaries.

In a statement, the Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, stressed that with the completion of the “Tourism for All 2024” programme, “we have confirmed our commitment to a tourism accessible to as many of our fellow citizens as possible, setting wider income and more social criteria.

We are thus ensuring that more beneficiaries will be able to explore and enjoy the beauty of our country by the end of the year. We are working methodically and with a plan to boost domestic tourism and extend the tourist season for the benefit of local communities and economies, for the benefit of many.”

After thanking those who participated in the implementation of the programme, the Minister expressed confidence that the hotels will support the project and provide the best hospitality to the beneficiaries.

Kefalogianni said that everyone’s commitment to the development of tourism and the provision of high quality services contributes to the qualitative development of the Greek tourism product.

For her part, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Elena Rapti, stressed that the large number of applications confirms the great popularity of the programme and that the targeted choice for its social and developmental character was justified, which enables citizens to enjoy a very easy holiday all year round, wherever they wish, with very easy procedures.

The “Tourism for All 2024” Programme is being implemented with the cooperation of the Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, the Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou, the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Thanasis Petralias, the Minister of Internal Affairs Niki Kerameos, the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis and the implementing body the Information Society, with resources from the national part of the PDB.

