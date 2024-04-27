Tax: Submission until July 26 – Income tax payment in 8 installments

The curtain for this year’s tax declarations for approximately 9 million taxpayers (individuals) has been raised by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR).
The planned installments for settling the debts are 8 and extend until February 2025.
Moreover, if someone chooses to pay the entire due amount at once, they are entitled to a 3% discount.
Every individual is obliged to submit a tax declaration if they have their tax residence in Greece, have reached the age of 18, regardless of whether they are a dependent member or not.
Tax Declarations
For 8.5 million taxpayers
Submission deadline: July 26
Tax payment in 8 installments
1st installment: end of July
8th installment: end of February
One-time payment: 3% discount
Tax Declarations: Changes for 1.7 million taxpayers
1.) Automatic submission for 1 million taxpayers if:
– No changes in their family or financial status
– Their income is solely from salaries and pensions
2.) Application of specific determination for 735,320 self-employed individuals and sole proprietorships:
– 405-406: Below the minimum net income
– 443-444: Dispute of the minimum net income
– Businesses up to 3 years old are exempt. In the 4th year, 33% is calculated, and in the 5th year, 67%.
Calculation per year of operation:
6th year: €10,920
7th – 9th year: 10% increase
10th – 12th year: 20% increase
– Over 12 years: 30% increase
Employees’ and retirees’ earnings are included
– Losses from previous years are offset only against the declared income
– The average turnover of individual businesses has been posted
3.) 50% reduction in business tax
4.) 3% discount for one-time payment until the end of August