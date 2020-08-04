28.4 C
Athens
August 4, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Τζόρτζ Φλόιντ: Νέο σοκαριστικό βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από…

Απίστευτο περιστατικό : Άνδρας κρυβόταν σε δάσος…

Ιράν: Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε βιομηχανική ζώνη κοντά…

Χουάν Κάρλος: Στην Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία προσωρινά ο…

Ποιοι είναι οι τρεις νέοι υφυπουργοί της…

Ανασχηματισμός – Τα νέα πρόσωπα στην κυβέρνηση…

Russia surprises Cyprus with move to scrap…

Γερμανία: Νέα σχολική χρονιά με υποχρεωτική μάσκα;

Καμπανάκι ΟΗΕ : Το κλείσιμο των σχολείων…

ΟΗΕ: Πιθανόν να έχει πυρηνικά όπλα η…

Image default
Greek News

Russia surprises Cyprus with move to scrap tax deal

Russia’s finance ministry said on Monday it would scrap an agreement with Cyprus aimed at avoiding double taxation after talks to modify the deal failed, a decision that surprised Cyprus, which said talks were still under way.

Russia suggested the move could encourage Russian businesses registered on the island to transfer soon-to-be unprofitable holding structures back home. Any significant exodus would be a blow for the Cypriot economy.

The Mediterranean island, with its light regulation, use of English law and double taxation treaty with Moscow, has been an important destination for Russian entrepreneurs and firms.

But with Russia’s economy bruised by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Vladimir Putin in March proposed a 15% tax on all interest and dividend payments leaving Russia to combat capital outflows, to start from Jan. 1, 2021.

At the time, he warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with foreign partners who did not accept its suggestions.

See Also:

Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities

Coronovirus Greece – New measures: Face masks mandatory on the ships’ decks

Read more: -

Σχετικα αρθρα

Hellenic Sugar Industry signs lease for two plants to consortium

admin

Greek government to extend heating oil sale period due to low rates

admin

The Biggest Exporters of Beef in the World (infographic)

admin

Bankers back down on fee hikes after meeting with PM Mitsotakis

admin

Athens Stock Exchange opening: Big rise

admin

The Most Popular Tech Gifts in 2019 (infographic)

admin

Athens Stock Market opens with rise

admin

Japan will support Greece through investments and tourism: Japanese Ambassador

admin

Mitsotakis at SETE Assembly: We will not hesitate to take support measures in July

admin

Greek travel receipts increased by 16,1% to €4,183 billion during August 2019

admin

Chinese Car Sales in Free Fall (infographic)

admin

Predicted Hard-Brexit Job Losses Across Europe (infographic)

admin

Tourism Minister from Paris: French investors strongly interested in Greek energy sector

admin

Greek state budget showed primary surplus of 595 million Euros in January-March

admin

Greek 10Y bond hits new record low at 1.20%

admin

The industries affected most by fake products (infographic)

admin

Delphi Economic Forum announces new dates for 2020 session in Greece

admin

“Grow Greece with Google”: Find a job fast with the new digital tool for Greece

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign