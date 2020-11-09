Volkswagen & SEAT want to turn the idyllic Greek island of Astypalea into an electric car paradise

In the style of the futuristic city that Toyota wants to build for the sake of research and powered by hydrogen, the Volkswagen Group has signed an agreement with the Greek Government to transform, in this case, an existing island: that of Astypalea.

They want this idyllic setting on the Aegean Sea to become a benchmark of electromobility, full of electric cars, of SEAT electric scooters and powered by renewable energy.

Astypalea has about 1,300 inhabitants, 18 km long, 13 km wide and an area of ​​95 km², and despite its size it has an airport.

At the center of the project of the German consortium, nicknamed ‘Smart Green Island‘is a transportation system with digital mobility services, including a year-round all-electric carpool service designed to replace the current local bus service.

According to the Volkswagen Group, together with local partners, part of the traditional car rental business will be transformed into a shared vehicle service that will offer SEAT brand electric scooters and electric bicycles, in addition to electric cars.

Read more: tekdeeps