14 C
Athens
December 28, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Greek Economy: New early repayment of 3,6…

Public: Ανοικτά για επίσκεψη χωρίς ραντεβού τα…

Ένα, δύο, τρία, πολλά hubs! – Οι…

Reggeborgh: Αύξησε στο 14,17% την άμεση συμμετοχή…

Ξεκινά πρόγραμμα επιδότησης 50% των τελών σημάτων…

Ολλανδία : Εντοπίστηκαν 11 κρούσματα της μετάλλαξης…

Γερμανία : Όλο και πιο κοντά στην…

H EE καταγγέλλει ύπουλες πρακτικές στην προώθηση…

Κορωνοϊός: Έντεκα κρούσματα της βρετανικής μετάλλαξης στην…

Forthnet: Στο 84,6% το έμμεσο ποσοστό της…

Image default
Greek News

Greek Economy: New early repayment of 3,6 billion Euros of IMF loans

The Greek Ministry of Finance is proceeding with an early repayment of 3,6 billion Euros from loans it had to pay in 2021 and 2022 to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is the second early repayment in a year that significantly reduces in part the most expensive loans of the country.

The Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, stated that “the Ministry of Finance, in the framework of the loan and management program of the public debt portfolio for 2021, has started the process for a new early repayment amounting to approximately 3,6 billion Euros, from the existing loans that the country has received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With this new repayment, the optimal utilization of the cash resources of the Greek State is further and immediately achieved, as well as the reduction of interest rate and foreign exchange risk, the reduction of refinancing risk for the next two years, while the basic sustainability indicators are improved, such as the index of annual gross financial needs as a percentage of GDP, as well as the debt-to-GDP ratio”, Mr. Staikouras emphasized.

He points out that “due to these factors, this new early repayment is expected to be perceived as a very positive event regarding the debt of the Greek State, both by the credit rating agencies and the international investment community”.

See Also:

Coworker detained in possible poisoning death of “Game of Thrones” game producer

UAE joins Eastern Med Gas Forum

Σχετικα αρθρα

Chinese bank shows interest in investing in PPC’s share capital

admin

Investors dump Turkish Lira en-masse

admin

Where cash is still “king” (infographic)

admin

Fear & poverty in Turkey as pandemic hits Erdogan’s base

admin

Tesla Tops List of Most Valuable Carmakers (infographic)

admin

Greek Finance Minister: 37 bln Euros available to support the economy, recession will be up to 4%

admin

Turkish Media: State-owned Turkish companies in tax havens will move to Turkey over fear of sanctions

admin

Global Workforce Could Lose $3.4 Trillion in Income This Year (infographic)

admin

Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management S.A. (HHRM S.A) announces new Chairman & CEO

admin

Athens Stock Exchange rallies at opening with 5.6% rise

admin

Japan will support Greece through investments and tourism: Japanese Ambassador

admin

China files case against US Tariffs at WTO amid Trade War

admin

Hatzidakis: Greece will make the most of European funds to restart the economy

admin

10Y Greek bond raises 1.5 billion euros

admin

Greek Banks warn of new dangerous online “phishing” scams against consumers

admin

Mitsotakis at SETE Assembly: We will not hesitate to take support measures in July

admin

Greek travel receipts increased by 16,1% to €4,183 billion during August 2019

admin

The world’s largest car manufacturers (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign