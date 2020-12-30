14.8 C
Elon Musk says Mars economy will run on cryptocurrency

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said any future economy on Mars could be cryptocurrency based.

The tech billionaire, who is one of the co-founders of online payments giant PayPal, hopes to send the first humans to Mars as early 2024, with the ultimate aim of setting up a “self-sustaining city on Mars as soon as possible”.

Responding to a Twitter thread started by AI researcher Lex Fridman, Mr Musk agreed a “Mars economy will run on crypto”, suggesting it could be with the novelty cryptocurrency dogecoin or the fringe cryptocurrency Marscoin.

The Marscoin project was founded in 2014 and saw a brief surge in popularity during the cryptocurrency market bull run in late 2017 but has since drifted into obscurity. The altcoin currently has a market cap of less than $100,000, according to CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin could be a more likely candidate, given it continues to be relatively popular and shares many of the same decentralised attributes as bitcoin.

Last week, the price of dogecoin surged by more than a third after Mr Musk changed his Twitter bio to “Former CEO of Dogecoin” and tweeted: “One word: Doge.”

The SpaceX founder has frequently spoken of his ambition to travel to Mars in his lifetime and earlier this year ordered employees to accelerate the development of the next-generation Starship rocket.

Read more: Independent

