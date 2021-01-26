11.6 C
Athens
January 26, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Το παρασκήνιο των διερευνητικών με την Τουρκία…

Tech Giants Ramp Up Lobbying In Face…

Επίδομα θέρμανσης : Τα ποσά που θα…

Τι σημαίνουν οι επισκέψεις Μητσοτάκη στα υπουργεία

Οι καθυστερήσεις των εμβολίων απειλούν το «κανονικό»…

Έβαλε φωτογραφίες σε αγγελία για να νοικιάσει…

Διερευνητικές επαφές: Το επόμενο «τανγκό» στην Αθήνα

Διερευνητικές Ελλάδας – Τουρκίας: Στην Αθήνα το…

Το επίδομα θέρμανσης με αναλυτικά παραδείγματα

Κυβέρνηση – Θεσμοί: Στο τραπέζι μέτρα ελάφρυνσης,…

Image default
Greek News

Tech Giants Ramp Up Lobbying In Face of Antitrust Scrutiny (infographic)

Faced with one of the largest antitrust lawsuits in history, Facebook has ramped up its lobbying expenditure in 2020. According to official filings with the Senate Office of Public Records, the social media giant spent $19.7 million to make its voice heard in Washington D.C. last year, up 18 percent from its 2019 total. According to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal, that makes Facebook the biggest corporate lobbying spender in the United States, ahead of fellow tech giant Amazon and telecom conglomerate Comcast.

“We’ve been clear that the internet needs updated regulations, which is why we’ll continue voicing our support for new rules that address today’s realities online,” a Facebook spokesman said to the Wall Street Journal in a statement many people would agree with. However, Facebook probably has different regulations in mind than the Federal Trade Commission, which, along with 48 state attorney generals, had sued Facebook in December 2020 for “illegally maintaining its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct.”

In recent years, calls for regulation of “big tech” have gotten louder, with proponents of government action arguing that companies such as Facebook have become too powerful and need to be scrutinized and possibly reined in by the government. To prevent such a thing from happening and make their case on Capitol Hill, tech companies have ramped up their lobbying spending significantly over the past decade. As the following chart, based on official disclosures, shows, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple spent a combined total of $51.7 million on D.C. lobbying over the past twelve months, up 29 percent from 2015 and nearly 500 percent compared to 2010.

Interestingly, both Apple and Google reduced their lobbying expenditure in 2020 compared to the previous year despite being under intense scrutiny themselves. While Apple has come under fire for its allegedly anticompetitive app store rules, Google faces an antitrust suit for “unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the search and search advertising markets”.

source statista

Infographic: Tech Giants Ramp Up Lobbying In Face of Antitrust Scrutiny | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

The 15 support measures of the 24-billion package in detail

admin

The Mobile Takeover Continues (infographic)

admin

U.S. Retail Sales Drop to Lowest Level Since 2012 Amid Lockdown (infographic)

admin

Greek 10-Y bonds rise to 3.59% amid coronavirus uncertainty

admin

HSBC considering exit from Turkey

admin

Who profits from the lucrative market of short-term property rentals via Airbnb?

admin

FinMin Staikouras details second phase of measures to help in Covid-19 fallout

admin

Merkel intervenes in damaging row between Germany and Brussels

admin

Greece looks to France for post-bailout investment drive

admin

The countries that pay with cash and cards (infographic)

admin

The best countries to do business (infographic)

admin

The world’s largest oil and gas companies (infographic)

admin

The Billion-Dollar Content Race (infographic)

admin

Is Germany heading into a recession? (infographic)

admin

Edogan forcing commercial banks to raise their foreign currency in the Turkish central bank

admin

Greece offers significant tourism investment opportunities: Greek Tourism Minister

admin

Turkey’s economy similar to before 2001 financial crash: Ex-central bank governor

admin

Turkey offers fresh money to companies, seeks donations for the poor amid coronavirus crisis

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign