14.6 C
Athens
March 16, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κ. Μίχαλος: Επενδύσεις έως 6,5 δισ. ευρώ…

Με φραγή απειλεί το Twitter η Ρωσία…

Κοροναϊός : Έβηξε επάνω στον οδηγό του…

Βρετανία: Περισσότερα μέτρα αστυνόμευσης, σε απάντηση της…

«Όχι» στους γάμους ομοφυλόφιλων από το Βατικανό

Δένδιας: Η Ελλάδα προσέρχεται στις διερευνητικές επαφές…

Deloitte Regulatory Outlook 2021: Οι κανονιστικές ρυθμίσεις…

Σάλος για τον Κυμπουρόπουλο: Ενέκρινε ψήφισμα κατά…

Τσιάρας: Τροπολογία για ενεργοποίηση περαιτέρω λειτουργιών της…

Γεωργιάδης: Όλη μας η προσπάθεια, να βρούμε…

Image default
Greek News

Greece issues a 30-year bond

Greece is proceeding with the issuance of a 30-year bond, expiring in January 2052. Already, a mandate has been given to BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and National Bank to undertake the issue, which will take place in the near future and depending on market conditions.

Greece seeks to take advantage of the positive market climate, following the ECB‘s announcements that it is accelerating bond purchases.

After a 10-year deep crisis and exit from the markets, the Greece returns, with a rating of Ba3 (Moody’s – stable outlook), BB- (S&P – stable outlook), BB (Fitch – stable outlook), BBL (DBRS – stable outlook ).

However, it lacks a 30-year benchmark bond, as they are currently trading with a maximum duration of 25 years, which is currently trading below 1.37%.

The new 30-year benchmark bond will be issued in intangible registered form with an expiration date of January 2052. The issue (consortium transaction) will begin in the near future, subject to market conditions.

That is, immediately, unless something happens that will change market conditions.

See Also:

Macron & Prince Charles in the March 25 parade for the 200 years celebration since the Greek Revolution

National Vaccination Committee: Vaccination with AstraZeneca continues

Information states that the offer book can be opened even tomorrow. It is noted that Greece plans to borrow of a total amount of 10-12 billion Euros from the international bond markets until the end of 2021.

It is reminded that this will be the 5th time that Greece goes to the markets again after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost two months ago, it borrowed with a 10-year bond of 3.5 billion euros and the lowest interest rate in the history of the country, just 0.85%, the lowest interest rate of all time, regardless of the duration of the bond.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

admin

World Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Output in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Unherd: The world’s dangerous dependency on Taiwan for semiconductors – Analysis

admin

Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Online Retail in the US (infographic)

admin

Short-Term Rentals Fall Amid Pandemic Travel Lull (infographic)

admin

The Pandemic’s Uneven Effect on Consumer Spending in the US (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin than Tesla sales

admin

Greek trade deficit with Turkey up in January-September 2020

admin

China didn’t become more Western, the West is becoming more Chinese – Analysis

admin

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece (infographic)

admin

South Korea leads world in innovation as US exits Top Ten (Index)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign