8.9 C
Athens
March 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Βρετανία : Ενός λεπτού σιγή για τα…

Μετανάστες : 60 άνθρωποι αγνοούνται ανοικτά της…

Εμβόλια και πλαστά πιστοποιητικά εμβολιασμού πωλούνται στον…

Κοροναϊός : Ιταλία και Ρωσία ξεκινούν τον…

Κίνα : Έναρξη κλινικών δοκιμών για εισπνεόμενο…

Ισπανία: Αίρονται στις 30 Μαρτίου οι περιορισμοί…

ALPHA BANK:Κέρδη μετά από Φόρους 103,7 εκατ.…

Το πρόγραμμα της Κυβέρνησης για τις επετειακές…

Απορρίπτει η Κύπρος το προσχέδιο της Συνόδου…

Τσίπρας: Η πανδημία έχει ξεφύγει και ταυτόχρονα…

Image default
Greek News

Greece issues a 30-year bond

Greece is proceeding with the issuance of a 30-year bond, expiring in January 2052. Already, a mandate has been given to BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and National Bank to undertake the issue, which will take place in the near future and depending on market conditions.

Greece seeks to take advantage of the positive market climate, following the ECB‘s announcements that it is accelerating bond purchases.

After a 10-year deep crisis and exit from the markets, the Greece returns, with a rating of Ba3 (Moody’s – stable outlook), BB- (S&P – stable outlook), BB (Fitch – stable outlook), BBL (DBRS – stable outlook ).

However, it lacks a 30-year benchmark bond, as they are currently trading with a maximum duration of 25 years, which is currently trading below 1.37%.

The new 30-year benchmark bond will be issued in intangible registered form with an expiration date of January 2052. The issue (consortium transaction) will begin in the near future, subject to market conditions.

That is, immediately, unless something happens that will change market conditions.

See Also:

Macron & Prince Charles in the March 25 parade for the 200 years celebration since the Greek Revolution

National Vaccination Committee: Vaccination with AstraZeneca continues

Information states that the offer book can be opened even tomorrow. It is noted that Greece plans to borrow of a total amount of 10-12 billion Euros from the international bond markets until the end of 2021.

It is reminded that this will be the 5th time that Greece goes to the markets again after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost two months ago, it borrowed with a 10-year bond of 3.5 billion euros and the lowest interest rate in the history of the country, just 0.85%, the lowest interest rate of all time, regardless of the duration of the bond.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

admin

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign