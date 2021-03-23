7.6 C
Athens
March 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Πελώνη: Μεταπράτης φόβου – τελάλης καταστροφής ο…

ΝΑΤΟ: Συνάντηση Δένδια – Μπλίνκεν – «Οικογενειακή…

Γερμανία: Συνάντηση Δένδια με τον επικεφαλής του…

egg + Αριστοτέλειο Πανεπιστήμιο = Διασύνδεση &…

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna…

World Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Output…

Augmenta: Ο νέος γύρος έφερε επενδυτές κι…

Βρετανία : Ενός λεπτού σιγή για τα…

Μετανάστες : 60 άνθρωποι αγνοούνται ανοικτά της…

Εμβόλια και πλαστά πιστοποιητικά εμβολιασμού πωλούνται στον…

Image default
Greek News

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

A mega-deal in the construction sector in Greece is on the verge of being completed after a major stakeholder in GEK Terna has decided to sell its 30.2% shares in the company.

According to sources, the final details of the sale are being ironed out between the family office of Marianna Latsis and the Dutch Reggeborgh Invest, which holds one-third of the company, as the Latsis family office is said to be ready to acquire a significant percentage in the construction company.

The decision of the Dutch to redefine their strategy in construction was taken after the general meeting of shareholders on January 27 and is connected with the effort of Reggeborgh Invest to invest strategically in ELLAKTOR Group, the largest infrastructure group in Greece and one of the leading in Southeastern Europe, but also to manage the competition issues that arose with its participation in the two strong technical groups of the country.

The Dutch fund is positioned in ELLAKTOR with a 14.1% stake, and it seems that the agreement will allow it to seek increased shareholding in the construction group in the near future.

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction is a large Greek conglomerate that is listed on the Athens Exchange. Its construction branch Terna is one of the leading enterprises of its sector in Greece.

Σχετικα αρθρα

World Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Output in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

admin

Greece issues a 30-year bond

admin

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign