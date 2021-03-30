16.3 C
Volkswagen plans to change name to ‘Voltswagen’ to reflect turn to electric vehicles

German auto giant Volkswagen Group plans to change its trade name in the United States to ‘Voltswagen’ as it increasingly focuses its production on electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from a scandal over deception in the measurement of emissions of its vehicles.

The company is scheduled to make the official announcement on Tuesday, according to a person, who asked to speak on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been made public.

The company briefly posted a statement on its website early Monday announcing the name change. The statement was withdrawn later, but it had made it to several publications by then.

source 

