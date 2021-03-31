PM Mitsotakis to present NNRP on Wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak at 10.30 at the presentation of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience Plan (NNRP), which will take place at the General Secretariat for Information and Communication.

The Plan will be presented by the Deputy Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis, the Deputy Minister in charge of Coordination of Government Work ‘Akis Skertsos, the Secretary-General of Public Investments and NSRF Dimitris Skalkos, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Council of Financial Experts Michalis Argyrou and the Commander of the Special Coordination Service of the Recovery Fund, Nikos Mantzoufas.

The NNRP was approved on Monday by the cabinet and will be presented in detail today. It will then be debated in Parliament and submitted to the European Commission in mid-April.

In his introductory speech to the cabinet, the Prime Minister began with a reference to the “national uplifting Greeks felt on March 25”, which, as he said, is framed by the national reorganisation with a decisive step via the National Recovery Plan that will lead Greece into the future. “It is a plan that really has the potential to change the country because the National Recovery Plan is the bridge to --covid era but also to the 3rd decade of the 21st century “.

As the Prime Minister said, “the National Recovery Plan – if implemented as planned – has the potential to add another 7 points to the gross domestic product over a period of six years and above the normal growth of the Greek economy, to create an additional 200,000 jobs.”