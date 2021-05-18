26.6 C
Athens
May 18, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Moody’s: Οι αμερικανικές επιχειρήσεις επωμίζονται το κόστος…

Σε Ισράηλ και Παλαιστινιακά εδάφη ο Δένδιας-Συνεχείς…

Πρίγκιπας Χάρι: Η νέα σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ με…

Γάζα: «Χρειαζόμαστε τρόφιμα» – Στα πρόθυρα ανθρωπιστικής…

ΕΕ: Τηλεδιάσκεψη των υπουργών Εξωτερικών για τις…

Μεσανατολικό: 150 νεκρούς τρομοκράτες στη Γάζα ανακοίνωσε…

Σοφία Νικολάου: Τρεις τομεάρχες του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ την…

Ανδρουλάκης: Νέα ειδική σχέση ΕΕ – Τουρκίας…

Άδ. Γεωργιάδης: Μπορεί και σήμερα να έρθει…

ΤτΕ: Πόσο αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές των διαμερισμάτων…

Image default
Greek News

China Dominates All Steps of Solar Panel Production (infographic)

China is currently dominating all steps of the photovoltaic solar panel production process, a report released by - NEF shows. China’s investment in renewable energy industries has been massive and global market shares tell the tale. For any country looking to up its solar capacity, there is simply no way around the Chinese. This is the dilemma faced by U.S. President Joe Biden, who has announced he will be tough on China, while at the same time trying to steer U.S. energy politics into a sustainable future. The remarks of Chinese president Xi Jinping at the U.S.-led climate summit tomorrow are therefore hotly awaited.

As the - data shows, all steps from polysilicon production to cell and finally module manufacturing are firmly in Chinese hands. The U.S. and Canada as well as South Korea remain minor players in photovoltaic solar panel manufacturing that carry out all production steps. While Germany remains a Polysilicon producer, Taiwan is a small-scale cell and module manufacturer.

The data also shows that Chinese production capacity at all steps of the solar panel production process is growing at a much faster rate than in other countries and has been doing so for the best part of the last two decades. - estimates that because of the strong Chinese market penetration, around 60 percent of the value of a U.S.-assembled solar panel is generated in China. That number is 70 percent for modules assembled in Southeast Asia, which is the type the U.S. most typically imports.

source statista

Infographic: China Dominates All Steps of Solar Panel Production | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Lamborghinis sold in Greece amid the Covid-19 lockdown (photos)

admin

AT&T announces $43 billion deal to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery

admin

Economics Professor: UFOs could be a big deal for the economy

admin

The oldest depiction of Jesus Christ and of the Crucifixion is located in Mount Sinai Monastery

admin

China Is the World’s Manufacturing Superpower (infographic)

admin

SpaceX accepts Dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year

admin

European Commission approves € 500m for Greek food service sector

admin

FT: Greek GDP estimated to rise substantially Finance Houses say

admin

Which Greek company saw its profits skyrocket by 649%?

admin

2021: Year of the Cryptocurrency (infographic)

admin

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

admin

Greek state goes to markets – €14-bln offers for 5-year bond

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign