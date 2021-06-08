Greece: Huge subsidy for the acquisition of electric taxis

The Minister of Environment and Energy announced that he will start a program to replace 2,000 vehicles with a very high subsidy.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy will seek the replacement of the old, polluting and dangerous Taxis with the Minister Mr. Costas Skrekas announcing a mammoth subsidy of 22,500 euros for the acquisition of a new electric vehicle by professionals in the industry.

As revealed by the Minister of Environment and Energy, speaking to Kathimerini, he pointed out that: “With funding of 40 million euros from the Recovery Fund, we will start a program to replace 2,000 electric taxis. The owners will be subsidized with 22,500 euros for the withdrawal of the vehicle”.

It should be reminded that at the moment the subsidy for the replacement of an old Taxi with an electric model is currently 8,000 euros for the purchase and 2,500 euros for the withdrawal of the old vehicle. However, an increase has been announced of the withdrawal subsidy amount with the respective purchase of an electric Taxi from 2,500 euros to 5,000 euros, while especially for the professionals of Astypalea it has also been announced that the total subsidy amount will amount to 19,500 euros.

See Also:

Wall Street Journal: The coronavirus probably leaked from a laboratory, according to a US report

With the new announcement by the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas, the subsidy for the acquisition of an electric Taxi will amount to 22,500 euros, making their acquisition extremely attractive as the acquisition cost in some cases exceeds 55% of the total price.