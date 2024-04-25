20.4 C
Athens
April 25, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Ανάπτυξη 3% στο πρώτο τρίμηνο…

Ρωμανός για «Σπαρτιάτες»: Για μια ακόμη φορά…

Γεωργιάδης στον ΣΚΑΪ: Ο Βελόπουλος προτρέπει σε…

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στον ΣΚΑΪ

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Κατέθεσε ένσταση αντισυνταγματικότητας κατά του νομοσχεδίου…

Σκέρτσος: Αποκαλύπτονται σε δημόσια θέα οι υπόγειες…

Φλώρος για Γραμμένο: Μου έβρισε ό,τι πιο…

Amendment for Building Height Bonuses Submitted as…

Indications that Russia’s oil and gas revenue…

Ταϊλάνδη: Ο καύσωνας συνεχίζεται – 30 νεκροί…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Indications that Russia’s oil and gas revenue may double in April

In April, Russia’s oil and gas revenue is set to nearly double compared to the previous year, reaching $14 billion due to increasing prices, according to Reuters calculations. This underscores the challenges Western nations encounter as they aim to curb Kremlin income and weaken its military capabilities.

The war in Ukraine has prompted the West to impose multiple sanctions aimed at limiting Russian earnings from oil and natural gas, which represent about a third of the country’s federal budget.

See Also 

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis response to the violent assault in Parliament

The measures also included restrictions on Russian oil markets, financial transactions, and shipping, as well as a price cap of $60 per barrel.

The anticipated surge in Russia’s oil revenue for April surpasses the projected 30% increase for the entire year of 2024 in percentage terms. According to Reuters calculations, Russia’s expected oil and gas revenue for April is 1.292 trillion rubles ($14 billion), compared to 648 billion rubles in April 2023, with a slight decrease from the 1.308 trillion rubles recorded last month.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Amendment for Building Height Bonuses Submitted as Part of New Building Regulation

admin

Theoharis: Investments in Greece have increased by 40%

admin

Road taxes: Changes & “haircuts” in fines from 2025

admin

Greece: Growth of 2.1% in 2024, inflation at 3%

admin

Reuters: Greece plans early repayment of 5 billion euros in loans within the year

admin

New study by the Institute of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) reveals one in four families in Greece plan to travel for Easter

admin

Athens Stock Exchange going up – Banks are having a party

admin

Sakellaropoulou with Captain Panagiotis Tsakos in Uruguay (pics)

admin

The first non-state Universities will be in Ellinikon

admin

ELSTAT: Primary surplus-surprise at 1.9% of GDP in 2023 – Debt de-escalation

admin

What does the upgrade by Standard & Poor’s to a positive outlook for Greek sovereign debt mean

admin

Times: How Greece got back on its feet again after ten years of crisis – Prospects are promising

admin