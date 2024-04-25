Amendment for Building Height Bonuses Submitted as Part of New Building Regulation

The Ministry of Environment and Energy has proposed an amendment to regulate the use of height bonuses for buildings, aiming to address conflicts between engineers and local government bodies. This amendment is designed to rectify issues in the New Building Regulation. It will be in effect as of May 1, 2024, until the end of 2025, unless Local Urban Plans are approved earlier. The reasoning behind the amendment is to limit additional building height to 2 to 3 meters, preventing excessive construction benefits for developers and owners.

The regulation is applied uniformly until urban planning is finalised, following a phased approach. In areas with a building coefficient of up to 0.8, additional building height is limited to 2 meters. For areas with a building coefficient between 0.8 and 1.6, buildings can gain up to 2.5 meters in height, while in areas with a coefficient greater than 1.6, the height bonus can reach up to 3 meters.

The amendment expected to be voted on today in Parliament

1. In Article 27 of the New Building Regulation (NBR, Law 4067/2012, A’ 79, correction error A’ 99), paragraph 8 is added as follows:

“8. a. From May 1, 2024, until the approval of the Local Urban Plans and in any case not beyond December 31, 2025:

aa) The incentives of subparagraphs a) to d) of paragraph 1 of Article 10 shall apply only in areas with a building coefficient greater than 0.8 within the scope of its application.”

bb) The conclusive height increase in applying the incentives of paragraph 1 of Article 10, as well as paragraph 8 of Article 15, cannot exceed: 1) two and a half meters (2.50 m) for a building coefficient greater than 0.8 up to 1.6 and 2) three meters (3.00 m) for a building coefficient greater than 1.6.

b. Building permits issued before May 1, 2024, using the incentives of paragraph a) shall be executed as issued and revised under the effective provisions at the time of their issuance…”.