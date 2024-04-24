Road taxes: Changes & “haircuts” in fines from 2025

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is considering changes to what we knew about fines for the overdue payment of vehicle road taxes.

Starting from 2025, the practices of granting two-month extensions (until the end of February) will end, and fines will be imposed depending on how long the vehicle owner delays payment of the road taxes after the deadline. In other words, the earlier the overdue payment is made, the smaller the surcharge on the road taxes will be (e.g., an additional 5% of the amount owed for a minor delay, 25% for a longer delay, etc.). Currently, a flat fine equal to double the amount of the annual taxes is imposed regardless of the duration of the payment delay, even if it’s just one day after the expiration of the deadline.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance has established a Working Group to develop alternative costing scenarios and to propose changes that can be made to road taxes. According to a relevant decision, the task of the Working Group is the restructuring and updating of the framework for vehicle road taxes, the formulation of opinions on regulatory and legislative arrangements, the processing and study of new technological, economic, social, and environmental developments, as well as the terms, conditions, and criteria for determining the cost of taxes.

The changes expected to be implemented in 2025, as seen from the above, should take into account environmental criteria, such as emissions, as well as technological ones, for example, for vehicles with alternative fuels, purely electric, hybrid, etc.

Moreover, by early May, a provision is expected to be submitted to the Parliament that will allow vehicle owners in non-use to re-register their vehicles by paying a portion of the annual taxes based on the time of circulation. So, if someone puts their car back on the road for one month, they will pay 1/12 of the road taxes, for two months they will pay 2/12, for three months they will pay 3/12, and so on. For example, if the owner of a car with annual road taxes of €300 removes the vehicle from non-use for a period of four months, they will pay €100 (4/12). For taxes of €500 and re-circulation of the vehicle for three months, the amount will be €125, and for taxes of €900 and circulation for six months, the amount will be €450.

Those who want to re-circulate will need to visit the MyCAR platform of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and pay the proportional road taxes for the period they choose to put their vehicle back into circulation. Meanwhile, those who have deposited their vehicle plates at the tax office will need to submit the request to the competent Tax Office to retrieve them.