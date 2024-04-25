These are the 5 fastest flights in the world – One is in Greece

For those travelers who fear being confined for hours inside an aircraft to reach far destinations where flight time could be 10 to 15 hours a solution has finally been found: It is possible to board a plane and reach a new destination in less than 10 minutes. With the shortest commercial flight being 53 seconds! Also, a 10-minute flight is Karpathos-Kasos, these are just some of the fastest flights in the world.

Westray to Papa Westray, Scotland

1.7 miles separate the two islands of Orkney – a group of 70 islands and islets scattered off the northeastern coast of mainland Scotland. The islands have been inhabited since prehistoric times, but today only about 20 of them have permanent residents. The flight between Westray and Papa Westray usually lasts less than two minutes from takeoff to landing – or just 53 seconds when the winds are favorable. Passengers squeeze into a plane that accommodates only eight including the pilot who sits in an open cockpit just a few inches away. The flight operates two to three times a day, serving the 80 residents living on Papa Westray Island.

From Karpathos to Kasos

Karpathos and Kasos belong to the Dodecanese, in the southeastern Aegean, situated between Rhodes and Crete. The steep mountains towering over the azure waters of the two islands and their picturesque villages resemble postcard images. To travel between Karpathos and Kasos traditionally takes a half-hour journey by ferry. Alternatively, boarding one of Olympic Air’s regular scheduled flights between the two islands will cover a distance of 13 miles in just 10 minutes from takeoff to landing on Kasos.

From Minami-Daito to Kita-Daito, Japan

The shortest commercial flight in Japan transports passengers between the island villages of Minami-Daito and Kita-Daito, which are only 7.5 miles apart. These islands are part of the Okinawa region of Japan, located almost 400 miles south of the rest of the country, closer to Taiwan. The area is known for its hundreds of caves scattered across the islands, with the most famous and largest being the Hoshino Cave. Japan Airlines operates a scheduled flight between the two islands that takes approximately three minutes.

From the island of St. Maarten to Anguilla, Caribbean

The island of St. Maarten belongs to the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean, and those who love exotic air plane journeys may already be aware of Maho Beach where a section is located right at the end of the runway of Princess Juliana International Airport, the main airport of the island. Visitors to the beach are within breathing distance of huge jets landing at the airport, an exciting contrast of sight and sound that combines modern technology with the tranquillity of the famous Caribbean beaches. The island’s airport serves as a regional hub for other nearby islands, many of which are just about twelve miles away. Among the closest are Saba, St. Barth’s, and Anguilla – the latter of which one can reach by plane in about seven to 10 minutes.

From Connemara to Inisheer, Ireland

The Aran Islands are a trio of islands off the coast of Galway, in western Ireland. With few inhabitants, rugged landscapes, and fascinating ruins dating back to the Iron Age, the Aran Islands make for a special day trip for many visitors from Galway. Many choose to board the ferry for a journey that lasts from 45 to 90 minutes each way, depending on the island they choose to visit. However, travelers who don’t have much time at their disposal can opt for one of the shortest commercial flights in the world, from Connemara Airport on the mainland to Inisheer Airport, with a plane that accommodates just eight passengers, so small that each passenger must be weighed before the flight to ensure proper weight distribution. Flights are scheduled year-round and last from six to 10 minutes, covering a distance of just 11 miles.