32.8 C
Athens
June 29, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

World Travel Awards: Πού ψηφίζουμε για να…

Folli Follie: Νέα πρόστιμα 24,185 εκατ. ευρώ…

Παρέμβαση Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ για επίσκεψη Ερντογάν σε…

Τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία Μητσοτάκη με το νέο πρωθυπουργό…

PM Mistotakis talks with Pfizer head Bourla…

ΗΠΑ-Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ: Στηρίζουμε την επανένωση της Κύπρου,…

Γαλλία: Οδεύει προς τον υποχρεωτικό εμβολιασμό των…

Κύμα καύσωνα συνεχίζει να πλήττει και την…

Γερατρίτης: Η πράσινη ανάπτυξη στοίχημα για την…

Κορωνοϊός – Κοντοζαμάνης: Ξεκινούν άμεσα οι κατ’…

Image default
Greek News

PM Mistotakis talks with Pfizer head Bourla at SEV meeting (video)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is taking part in an online talk with the head of Pfizer Albert Bourla, and the Chairman of the Board of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), which is holding its Annual General meeting.

The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will address the meeting via a recorded video message to the event.

Mr. Papalexopoulos stressed that there is strong optimism that in the coming years we will have strong economic and social progress.

Development, as he noted, will not come on its own, ‘we have to conquer it. That’s why changes are needed and rifts with past practices.

There is a series of promising data, neophyte businesses, established businesses that are investing in their green and digital future, in young people repatriating.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Nike Still on Top of the Sneaker World (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis signs contract for €1.2 billion Athens Metro Line 4 project

admin

Visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to TeamViewer in Ioannina

admin

Where the Rich Park Their Money (infographic)

admin

Pandemic-Fueled Bicycle Boom Coasts Into 2021 (infographic)

admin

Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for greener energy

admin

Greek exports to Saudi Arabia up by 107%

admin

Where Investors Earned The Most From Bitcoin In 2020 (infographic)

admin

Greece: The application that shows the zone prices for each property is now available

admin

Greek economy: The book of offers for the new 10-year bond has opened

admin

Greece: Huge subsidy for the acquisition of electric taxis

admin

Global Corporation Tax Levels In Perspective (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign