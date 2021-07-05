31.6 C
Athens
July 5, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Λίγο πριν την άρση του lockdown η…

Υποχρεωτικός εμβολιασμός: Αυτές είναι οι χώρες που…

Λουξεμβούργο: Σοβαρή αλλά σταθερή η κατάσταση του…

Ιταλία: Υγειονομικοί κατά του υποχρεωτικού εμβολιασμού

ΚΙΝΑΛ – Δείτε LIVE: Η ποιότητα της…

Μητσοτάκης: Στρατηγική επιλογή η ευρωπαϊκή προοπτική των…

Γεννηματά: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης έχει ευθύνη για…

Bank of America – Real Estate is…

Ραφαέλα Καρά: Τα ιταλικά ΜΜΕ θρηνούν για…

Κορoναϊός: Η μετάλλαξη Δέλτα φέρνει πίσω τις…

Image default
Greek News

Bank of America – Real Estate is still recovering in Greece

Real estate is still recovering, Bank of America (BofA) explains in a report on Greece and Greek banks. The Greek real estate market went through a long and hard period of pressure in the period 2008-2017 with falling prices and an increase in real estate taxes.

Real estate ownership is high in Greece, the bank points out. About 75% of people are homeowners, which resulted in a severe negative financial impact. Housing prices then began to recover, but the onset of the pandemic led to a slowdown in growth, the report points out.

The health emergency also led to a decline in foreign direct investment (FDI), which, however, began to recover after the end of the first quarter of 2020. The Golden Visa programme offers residents of third countries a residence permit in exchange for a real estate investment of 250 thousand euros. The plan was also affected by the lockout measures, the bank explains.

BofA attaches great importance to the new public real estate agency that will buy properties from bankrupt retailers with out-of-court settlements and lease them back to them (12-year lease), also giving them the opportunity to repurchase at market prices. Government intervention may alleviate the pressure on prices of the free market on stock of bankrupt borrowers by increasing the supply of housing.

The new state initiative has started from a strong foundation, as more than 20,000 debtors have already joined the process. The data is collected automatically and through a specialised algorithm and a debt restructuring proposal is created. With the transfer of the property to the public body, the debt will be fully settled and the debtor will be able to make a fresh start again, free from debt.

As this new public real estate agency is not yet fully operational, there will be a temporary protection regime for the main homeowners until it becomes operational. This scheme will provide a state subsidy for part of the monthly installment of the debt. This should be approximately equal to the amount of the current housing allowance (70-210 euros) and will be valid from June 2021 to March 2022. Under the new law 4738/2020, the main home is also protected by the payment of a subsidy on the monthly regulated debt for five years.

As BofA explains, bank administrations are leading a recovery in mortgages, but this will most likely come after the renewal of the growth of business loans that will be stimulated by investment.

also read

Hot model Katrina promises racy photos to Denmark players for Euro 2020 semi-final berth

Thessaloniki turns into Miami in Banderas’s new movie “The Enforcer” (video-photos)

Σχετικα αρθρα

2021 Is Set To Be Another Grim Year For Global Tourism, UN report says (infographic)

admin

Reuters: Shipping, heating and cars targeted in EU carbon market revamp

admin

Justin Bieber’s little ‘Greek Odyssey’ posts equal to €10 million promotion campaign for tourism (photos)

admin

ESM returns €644.42 profits of Greek bonds

admin

PM Mistotakis talks with Pfizer head Bourla at SEV meeting (video)

admin

Nike Still on Top of the Sneaker World (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis signs contract for €1.2 billion Athens Metro Line 4 project

admin

Visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to TeamViewer in Ioannina

admin

Where the Rich Park Their Money (infographic)

admin

Pandemic-Fueled Bicycle Boom Coasts Into 2021 (infographic)

admin

Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for greener energy

admin

Greek exports to Saudi Arabia up by 107%

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign