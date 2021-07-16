27 C
Athens
July 18, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ινδία-Covid-19: Οι αρχές ανακοίνωσαν 38.079 νέα κρούσματα

Βραζιλία-Covid-19: Άλλοι 1.456 θάνατοι

Σεισμική δόνηση 6,2 βαθμών νότια του Παναμά

Ιράν: Για την επόμενη ημέρα της επίτευξης…

Κούβα: Μαζική συγκέντρωση στήριξης της κυβέρνησης

Ισραήλ: Νέα μέτρα εξετάζει η κυβέρνηση για…

Κοροναϊός: Μειώνονται οι κρατήσεις των Ιταλών για…

Το μέλλον της εργασίας είναι υβριδικό σύμφωνα…

Η Μύκονος ανάβει πολιτικές φωτιές για τους…

Ο υποψήφιος διάδοχος της Μέρκελ, Λάσετ, γελούσε…

Greek News

Ferry connection of Piraeus with Limassol

The new sea connection between Greece and Cyprus will be carried out by a passenger car ferry between the ports of Piraeus and Limassol and may include a stopover on a Greek island.

The service will take place throughout the year, with more frequency during the summer months.

The maritime connection will bring both economically and in tourism great benefits.

The project of this interconnection is not an easy task, considering that for almost 20 years, Greece and Cyprus have not been connected by ferry. However all the necessary actions and very important steps have been taken towards its completion.

