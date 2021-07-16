Ferry connection of Piraeus with Limassol

The new sea connection between Greece and Cyprus will be carried out by a passenger car ferry between the ports of Piraeus and Limassol and may include a stopover on a Greek island.

The service will take place throughout the year, with more frequency during the summer months.

The maritime connection will bring both economically and in tourism great benefits.

The project of this interconnection is not an easy task, considering that for almost 20 years, Greece and Cyprus have not been connected by ferry. However all the necessary actions and very important steps have been taken towards its completion.

See Also:

Hawaii: Shocking photos of Boeing 737 wreckage at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean (photos)