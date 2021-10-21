21.3 C
Athens
October 21, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

It turns out the world still needs…

Στη δημοσιότητα βίντεο του Τσέχου προέδρου Ζέμαν…

ΚΙΝΑΛ: 83.000 πολίτες δήλωσαν τη στήριξή τους…

83.000 υπογραφές συγκέντρωσαν συνολικά οι υποψήφιοι για…

Enterprise Greece: Επαφές με 50 κορυφαία στελέχη…

Συνάντηση Παναγιωτόπουλου – Ακάρ: Σεβασμός στο Διεθνές…

Μητσοτάκης για διπλασιασμό εγγραφών σε ΔΙΕΚ: Δικαιώνεται…

Γεννηματά: Ο καθένας χωριστά δεν μπορεί, μόνο…

Δένδιας: Έκκληση να αποχωρήσουν ξένα στρατεύματα και…

Τασούλας: Να αγοράσει η ΕΕ φυσικό αέριο,…


Greek News

It turns out the world still needs coal – Analysis

Readers may remember President Biden ran on shutting down coal mining as part of his overall campaign against fossil fuels.

And as President, Biden has called for a transition away from coal towards “renewable” energy (solar and wind).

Today’s energy crunch is partly due to a decline in production during the COVID lockdowns of 2020, but it’s also due to a misguided focus on green, or renewable energy, as Noah Rothman noted earlier this month:

The sloppy, blinkered effort to transition away from fossil fuels to hypothetical sources of power that cannot meet the energy consumption needs of the planet due to the constraints imposed on them by the laws of physics is an obstacle to meeting “newly minted environmental, social and governance standards for clean energy.”

See Also:

‘Missing link’ of Alphabet found in Israel dating 3,450 ago

And a prime beneficiary of that has been Peabody Energy (BTU), whose shares spiked 23% on Monday after the company announced that its coal revenue in Q3 would be the highest in seven quarters and it offered bullish forward guidance.

Read more: Zero Hedge

