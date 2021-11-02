Mitsotakis – Mohammed bin Salman meeting: “We have 5 billion euros for you. Where do you want us to invest them?”

The Saudi leadership is ready to launch a big investment plan in Greece, according to what the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged during the meeting he had with the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, last Tuesday in Riad of the 5th Future Investment Initiative, which extensively discussed the economic future of the largest oil-producing country in the Arabian Peninsula.

“We have 5 billion euros for you. Tell us in which sectors you want us to invest it”, the 36-year-old strongman of the Sound kingdom was quoted saying without hesitation, addressing the Greek Prime Minister, who was received with special honors by the leaders of Saudi Arabia where they do not hide their great appreciation for Greece.

With the catalyst being the installation of a Greek Patriot anti-aircraft missile in the territory of this Arab country a few months ago, the relations between the two countries, which are at the best possible level, are expected to be sealed with important investment agreements that, if implemented, according to the principle planning, will signal developments with a huge economic and geopolitical dimension.

Indicative, moreover, of the special importance that the Saudis gave to Mr. Mitsotakis’ visit is the fact that, in addition to the special meeting that the so-called “MBS” crown prince had with him, he went to the forum where the future investments in his country were discussed, especially to watch the discussion that the Greek Prime Minister had with the distinguished economic analyst John Defterios.

In addition to the Saudi leader, the Mitsotakis-Defterios debate was attended by tens of businessmen managing funds of trillions, which has been interpreted by relevant government officials as a semiotic indicator of the huge interest in investing in Greece.