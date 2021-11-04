23.1 C
Athens
November 4, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Greece signals climate law ready for approval

Η αστυνομία της Γουατεμάλας βρήκε 54 Αϊτινούς…

Εκλογές ΚΙΝΑΛ: Τρία debate και με συμμετοχή…

Νέα στελέχη στο δυναμικό της Coca-Cola 3Ε

Έρευνα Ε.Ε.Α. – Pulse: Οι ανατιμήσεις τρομάζουν…

Οι «λύσεις» για τις εκκρεμείς συντάξεις

6o Thessaloniki Summit: Οδικός Χάρτης για την…

Υπουργικό συμβούλιο: Τα περαστικά Μητσοτάκη στον Καραμανλή…

Μητσοτάκης στο υπουργικό: Σημαντική έξαρση κρουσμάτων στους…

Sani/Ikos: Επένδυση 125 εκατ. ευρώ στην Κρήτη

Image default
Greek News

Greece signals climate law ready for approval

 

Greece is ready to approve the country’s first climate law this week to help meet targets of reducing harmful emissions by 55% by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Speaking to - Television at the United Nation’s COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, Mitsotakis said it’s important that citizens are not turned against policies to protect the climate because they are “forced to pay the cost of the transition.”

“We can’t afford this,” Mitsotakis said. “We need people to support us”.

Mitsotakis’s conservative government has pledged to close all lignite coal-fired power plants by 2028 at the latest, and could even bring forward the target to the end of 2025.

His administration is aiming to produce 2 gigawatts of power from offshore wind by 2029 or 2030, and will introduce legislation on renewables to help Greece become one of the main generators of offshore wind power in the Mediterranean.

See Also:

The Cities With The Most Vegan Options Worldwide (infographic)

Mitsotakis also addressed the issue of surging energy prices stoking gains in consumer prices.

“Inflation is a real concern,” he told - TV. “I would hope it’s a short-term asymmetry between global supply and global demand,” he said, adding that it will become clear if it’s a temporary phenomenon in the first quarter of next year.

“Overall I’m very bullish about the potential of the Greek economy,” he said.

Source: -

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greek shipping ‘giant’ Tsakos to invest 500 mln euros in Greece in solar park project

admin

Mitsotakis – Mohammed bin Salman meeting: “We have 5 billion euros for you. Where do you want us to invest them?”

admin

Brexit: European Fishing’s Dependence on British Waters (infographic)

admin

Tesla Joins the Trillion-Dollar Club (infographic)

admin

Meta’s Oculus Leads Virtual Reality Headset Shipments (infographic)

admin

Where Paying Bills Is A “Future Me” Problem (infographic)

admin

Turkey’s currency reels under economic pressure

admin

It turns out the world still needs coal – Analysis

admin

Inflation Woes Plague Developed Nations (infographic)

admin

Greece sold the most (36.% rise) cars in the EU in the first 9-month-period

admin

Mitsotakis: Pfizer’s investment in Thessaloniki is a historic moment for the country (video)

admin

How revenues are lost in Greek tourism due to Covid-19 bans

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign