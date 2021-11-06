Bank of America revises Greek economy growth to 8.6% from 5.6%

American investment house Bank of America is revising its valuation upwards for the Greek economy.

On the occasion of last week’s data for the third quarter GDP and inflation in October, BofA updated its forecasts for the euro area, with Greece being in the highest positions of growth forecasts.

Bank of America Global Research revised its 2021 growth estimate to 8.6% from 5.6% previously. At the same time, it forecasts growth rates of 3.8% for 2022 from previous estimates of 3.5% and 2.5% from 2.1% in 2023.

Its estimates for inflation in Greece are also at higher levels, which is low at 0.4% this year, 1.9% for 2022, and 1.2% for 2023, but at lower levels than in Europe.

