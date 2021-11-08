U.S Embassy in Greece – Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW)

From November 8-14, 2021, the U.S. Embassy in Athens will commemorate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) by showcasing activities in support of entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth throughout Greece. Supporting Greece’s long-term economic stability is a key objective of the U.S. Mission to Greece, and we are proud to promote Greece’s entrepreneurial growth through partnerships and investments across many sectors of the economy.

This year’s GEW is a chance to show how entrepreneurship can accelerate an inclusive post-pandemic economic recovery. For example, on November 9, Embassy Athens’ Public Diplomacy Section will connect U.S. speaker Aisha Bowe with Greek audiences for a discussion of STEM education and entrepreneurship for women and girls. On November 11, we will host a masterclass on women’s leadership in business with IBM Design Director Rania Svoronou as part of the FEMpowerment Initiative co-organized by ReGeneration. Throughout GEW we will also highlight our Embassy’s ongoing activities, including virtual leadership programs and mentoring sessions for young entrepreneurs; an educational program with Mindspace University that trains youth across the Balkans on how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset; and programs at our American Spaces in Greece, including a series of online entrepreneurship seminars at the Xanthi TechLab.

Underscoring U.S. support for entrepreneurship in Greece, Ambassador Pyatt said:

“I am so impressed by the resilience of the Greek people and the Greek entrepreneurship ecosystem even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Again and again, you have proven why Greece is a country of hope and innovative solutions to the challenges of our times. Along with the entire team at the U.S. Mission to Greece, I am committed to continuing our investment in Greek entrepreneurship, digital up-skilling and employability programs for Greek youth who are key to this country’s future – and are so important to our enduring relationship. I am confident that by working together, and joining our know-how we can empower women, develop leaders, create jobs, help industries rebuild and lift Greece’s economy, helping to realize the great potential Greece holds while advancing prosperity for both of our countries.”

The U.S. Embassy in Athens is always looking for committed partners to help us fulfill our objectives related to entrepreneurship and an array of other themes. To learn more about our programs, follow us on social media (@USEmbassyAthens.) If you are interested in partnering with the U.S. Mission on programs to advance our goals across education, culture, economic cooperation (including programs to promote entrepreneurship), countering malign influence, promoting human rights, combatting climate change, and more, please see our Annual Program Statement