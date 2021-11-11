14.8 C
Athens
November 11, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Turkish Lira: New negative record – Reaches…

Βόρεια Μακεδονία: Ενδεχόμενο μετάθεσης της συζήτησης δυσπιστίας…

Ποινικός Κώδικας: Το παρασκήνιο για το «βέρτιγκο»…

Τουρκία: Σε νέο χαμηλό ρεκόρ η λίρα…

ΗΠΑ: Η εκτίναξη του πληθωρισμού επισκιάζει τα…

Αναδρομικά συνταξιούχων: Ποιοι παίρνουν σειρά

Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα είναι απόλυτα προσηλωμένη στην…

Τσίπρας: «Τραγικό μετά από δύο χρόνια να…

Γενς Βάιντμαν: Αναντικατάστατο το  χρήμα σε μετρητά

Ανάπτυξη 5,4% περιμένει η Κομισιόν στην κυπριακή…

Image default
Greek News

Turkish Lira: New negative record – Reaches “10 to $1” due to Inflation

The Turkish pound almost hit the level of 10 per dollar, setting another negative record as – higher than expected – US inflation data intensified concerns about a currency that has already been hit by the monetary policy of the central bank.

Thus, the pound was formed at 9,965 per dollar. The currency traded down 1.2% to $ 9,951 at 11:31 a.m. local time in Istanbul.

Turkey’s central bank began lowering interest rates in September despite rising inflation and global price pressures, pushing investors away from emerging market assets at greater risk.

The bank cut interest rates to 16% from 19% in the last two months, even as inflation accelerated locally to 19.9%.

The currency has lost more than 24% of its value so far this year.

See Also:

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands put on a dress full of…holes (video)

Σχετικα αρθρα

EU Commission: Impressive forecast for growth in Greece raises the bar to 7.1% of GDP in 2021

admin

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Pfizer’s Revenue Guidance (infographic)

admin

Lira’s slump leaves Turks searching for hard-to-find medicines

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Forbes economic growth in Greece could exceed 6.1% in 2021

admin

Thessaloniki shopkeepers deny entry to customers from Bulgaria, Romania and Northern Macedonia due to fake Covid certificates

admin

U.S Embassy in Greece – Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW)

admin

Bank of America revises Greek economy growth to 8.6% from 5.6%

admin

Mitsotakis: “Halki is becoming an international model of green growth and circular economy” (video)

admin

Greece signals climate law ready for approval

admin

Greek shipping ‘giant’ Tsakos to invest 500 mln euros in Greece in solar park project

admin

Mitsotakis – Mohammed bin Salman meeting: “We have 5 billion euros for you. Where do you want us to invest them?”

admin

Brexit: European Fishing’s Dependence on British Waters (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign