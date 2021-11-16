The Germans “froze” the certification process of Nord Stream 2 – 12% increase in gas prices

The German energy regulator, announced today the temporary suspension of the certification process of Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany, citing a legal hurdle.

The decision is likely to delay the long-awaited approval of the service, as certification is one of the last steps before the start of the pipeline, which will allow Russian gas to circulate in the European pipeline network.

The approval of Nord Stream 2 “is possible only if the administrator is organized under a legal framework of German law”, the German regulatory authority said in a statement.

Following the announcement, the price of gas rose in the markets by 12%, at a time when Europe is already experiencing a price spike.

The certification process will remain frozen until the operator of Nord Stream 2, based in Chuk, Switzerland, completes the transfer of “key assets and human resources” to a German-based subsidiary for the German section of the pipeline. The process must be completed in four months.

See Also:

Mirror: Seven “commissioners” took over Elizabeth’s duties

The construction of the pipeline has been completed and the supply has started from the Russian side, so everything needs to move fast. The approval to the European Commission will also be necessary. As a result, the start-up of the pipeline may be delayed.

Nord Stream 2 is being criticized mainly in Eastern Europe for leaving Europe exposed to Russian energy for its supply, increasing its European energy dependence and sacrificing the interests of Ukraine, an ally of the West and a transit country for Russian gas.