February 21, 2022
Greek News

Credit Suisse: 18,000 account leaks expose criminals, fraudsters & corrupt politicians

The hidden wealth of customers of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse is revealed by the publication of a huge data leak of the financial institution, which was carried out by international media and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

According to the revelations, the bank has customers involved in torture, drug trafficking, corruption crimes and other serious crimes.

The banking data was leaked by an anonymous informant to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The data details 18,000 accounts linked to 30,000 Credit Suisse customers worldwide. In total, the wealth exceeds 100 billion Swiss francs.

Despite Credit Suisse’s two decades of commitments to crack down on illegal funds, data leaked by the bank reveals that it served dozens of criminals, dictators, intelligence officials, parties and politicians under sanctions.

The leak highlights the bank’s failure to tackle money laundering by dubious customers and stop the flow of illicit funds.

According to the data, Credit Suisse has repeatedly opened or maintained bank accounts for a number of high-risk customers around the world.

